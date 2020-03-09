Left Menu
New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 16:58 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . LGD7 UP-HC-2NDLD POSTERS Allahabad HC orders removal of 'name and shame' posters of anti-CAA protesters Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the Lucknow adminstration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December. .

DEL53 UP-ACTIVISTS-POSTERS 'Name and shame' posters:Former IPS S R Darapuri, activist-politician Sadaf Jafar hail HC order Lucknow: Activist-politician Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer SR Darapuri whose photos with personal details had appeared on the posters put up to "name and shame" anti-CAA protesters hailed the Allahabad High Court order asking the authorities to remove the hoardings. . DES12 UP-POSTERS-LD OPPN SP, BSP, Cong welcome Allahabad HC's decision on anti-CAA posters Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress on Monday welcomed the Allahabad High Court's order directing the Lucknow administration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December. .

DEL29 JK-3RDLD JAISHANKAR Jaishankar arrives on surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived on a surprise visit to Kashmir on Monday and met the relatives of those people, including students, who are stranded in Iran amidst coronavirus scare, officials said. . DEL36 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed in encounter in Shopian district (Eds: Adding details) Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, the Army said. .

DEL11 JK-LD CORONAVIRUS First confirmed coronavirus case in J-K Jammu, Mar 9 (PTI) A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus here, making her the first confirmed case in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. . DEL43 OPPOSITION-JK-DETAINEES Opposition demands detained J&K leaders' immediate release New Delhi: The Opposition on Monday demanded immediate release of all political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir, especially three former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. .

DEL45 RJ-MEN-BURNT-DEATH Bikaner: Man, who was injured after jeep was set afire, dies Bikaner: One of the two men who were critically injured after their jeep was set afire by miscreants here died during treatment on Monday, police said. . DES5 RJ-CORONAVIRUS-MINISTER  Coronavirus: Avoid using Chinese products this Holi, says Rajasthan health min Jaipur: Rajasthan Health minister Raghu Sharma on Monday appealed to people to avoid using Chinese products on Holi in the wake of novel coronavirus scare.. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

