Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committed to facilitating early return of stranded Indian students in Iran, Jaishankar assures family members

The Centre is committed to facilitating the early return of stranded Indian students in coronavirus-hit Iran to their homeland, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured their family members during an interaction in Srinagar.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:24 IST
Committed to facilitating early return of stranded Indian students in Iran, Jaishankar assures family members
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Srinagar on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre is committed to facilitating the early return of stranded Indian students in coronavirus-hit Iran to their homeland, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar assured their family members during an interaction in Srinagar. "Met in #Srinagar the families of Indian students in #Iran. Assured them that our Embassy @India_in_Iran is monitoring their welfare. We are committed to facilitating their early return to India," Jaishankar tweeted.

The minister had arrived in Srinagar on a surprise visit earlier today and met family members of the students who are stuck in Iran amid the coronavirus scare that has gripped more that has 100 countries across the world. Iran is among the countries worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak. Around 40 Indian citizens are stranded in the Iranian city of Qom. New Delhi has sent a team of doctors to Iran for screening and has established a clinic in that city.

Iranian Embassy here has assured that the Indian citizens with no symptoms of the virus will be brought to India and those whose medical test results are positive will be hospitalised in one of the advanced special medical centers designated by Iran's Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's neighbours take steps to curb spread of coronavirus

Switzerland has announced checks of Italian commuters Swiss work permits and Austria has said it plans spot health checks of people crossing its southern border to try to contain the coronavirus. Italy, which has been hit worse by the virus...

Actor Max Von Sydow has died aged 90 - AFP

Max von Sydow, the Swedish actor whose career spanned arthouse dramas, horror movies and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, Agence France Presse reported on Monday, citing his wife.Born Carl Adolf von Sydow on April 10, 192...

Coronavirus: Indian consulate in Italy advises its nationals to comply with travel restrictions

In view of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, the Indian consulate in Milan said that several parts of the country have been placed in the red zone, and advised Indian nationals to comply with travel restrictions and follow the protocols. T...

Sudan PM says he survived 'terror attack' in capital

Sudans prime minister said Monday he survived a terror attack after an explosion and gunfire targeted his motorcade in the capital of Khartoum. Abdalla Hamdok, a longtime economist, tweeted he was safe and in good shape following the explos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020