ITBP personnel disguise as bears to scare away monkeys in camp premises

In order to counter the monkey menace, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel here came up with a novel idea to scare them away.

Two ITBP personnel were seen donning bear costumes to drive out the monkeys in the camp premises.

As soon as the monkeys saw the personnel, they disappeared into the nearby forests. (ANI)

