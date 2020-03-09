Medical waste from Kerala dumped in Coimbatore; 2 held

Coimbatore, Mar 9 (PTI): The owner and driver of a lorry carrying medical waste from Thrissur in Kerala were arrested on Monday for dumping the load near here, police said. Residents near the spot where the waste was dumped staged a protest demanding action against the lorry owner and driver, the police said.

The residents dispersed after police arrived at the scene and took the two into custody. The lorry with Tamil Nadu registration has been impounded, the police added. PTI NVM NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.