These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm. . DEL79 UP-LDALL POSTERS Allahabad HC orders immediate removal of 'name and shame' posters of anti-CAA protests accused Allahabad/Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Monday ordered the immediate removal of the roadside posters in Lucknow with names and photos of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests, observing the police action was an "unwarranted interference" in privacy of people. .

DES23 UP-CAA-PROTESTOR 'Anti-CAA woman protester dies in Lucknow after getting drenched in rains' Lucknow: A woman resident of old Lucknow, aged above 50, died of cardiac arrest after getting drenched in rains and falling ill while participating in an anti-CAA protest in the city's Ghantaghar area, the office-bearer of an outyfit spearheading the stir said on Monday. . DEL92 JK-4THDLD JAISHANKAR Jaishankar undertakes surprise visit to Kashmir, meets kin of people stranded in Iran Srinagar: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday made a surprise visit to Kashmir and met parents of students stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran as well as tourism industry representatives, assuring both groups that the government was seized of their problems and all would be well. .

DEL90 OPPOSITION-2NDLD JK-DETAINEES Opp leaders accuse govt of 'muzzling dissent', demand immediate release of former CMs, political detainees in J-K New Delhi: Accusing the Modi government of "muzzling" democratic dissent by "coercive administrative action", opposition leaders, including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday demanded immediate release of three former chief ministers and all other political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir. . DEL73 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Two LeT militants killed in encounter in Shopian in south Kashmir Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said. .

DEL101 PB-CORONAVIRUS-POSITIVE Italy-returned Hoshiarpur man tests corona positive in first case of Punjab: Health Secy Chandigarh: A Hoshiarpur resident, who returned from Italy last week, has been tested positive for coronavirus afflictions, becoming the first such case in Punjab, an official said here on Monday. . DEL45 RJ-MEN-BURNT-DEATH Bikaner: Man, who was injured after jeep was set afire, dies Bikaner: One of the two men who were critically injured after their jeep was set afire by miscreants here died during treatment on Monday, police said. .

DES17 HR-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Hry govt exempts employees from marking biometric attendance till Mar 31 Chandigarh: The Haryana government has exempted its employees from marking attendance through the biometric system till March 31 as a preventive measure in view of coronavirus scare, an official said here on Monday.. .

