Air India Express offers penalty waivers in view of coronavirus outbreak

Air India Express on Monday said it is offering penalty waivers due to uncertain travel situations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. "We offer penalty waivers due to COVID-19. In view of uncertain travel situations due to COVID-19, free date change will be permitted up to 3 days prior to the flight departure, for all new bookings between March 12 and March 31, for travel up to April 30," Air India Express said.

Similarly, IndiGo said flights to and from Doha have been impacted due to the travel restrictions put by Qatar. "Due to temporary restriction to operate to Doha issued by the State of Qatar, as a preventive measure in view of Coronavirus, flights to/from Doha are impacted," the airlines said. (ANI)

