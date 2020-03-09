Justice R V More takes oath as Meghalaya HC judge

Justice R V More was on Monday administered the oath of office as a judge of the Meghalaya High Court here, officials said. Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice Mohamad Rafiq administered the oath to More.

Moore was elevated as a judge of the Bombay High Court in 2006. He was recently transferred to the Meghalaya High Court. The Meghalaya High Court would now have four judges.

