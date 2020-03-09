Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi wrote to Rana Kapoor in 2010 acknowledging cheque payment for painting

With BJP functionaries seeking to link financial crimes with the Nehru-Gandhi family and stating that Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor had bought a painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress said on Monday that the amount of Rs 2 crore by cheque from its sale 10 years ago was duly disclosed in her income tax returns and accused the ruling party of trying to divert attention from real issues concerning the crisis-ridden bank.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:31 IST
Priyanka Gandhi wrote to Rana Kapoor in 2010 acknowledging cheque payment for painting
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With BJP functionaries seeking to link financial crimes with the Nehru-Gandhi family and stating that Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor had bought a painting from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress said on Monday that the amount of Rs 2 crore by cheque from its sale 10 years ago was duly disclosed in her income tax returns and accused the ruling party of trying to divert attention from real issues concerning the crisis-ridden bank. Sources said Priyanka Gandhi had written a letter on June 4, 2010,

in which she had acknowledged payment of Rs 2 crore as "the full and final payment towards subject painting". In the letter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked Kapoor for purchasing a portrait of her father Rajiv Gandhi pained by MF Hussain "which was presented to him in 1985 at the Congress party centenary celebrations and is presently in my ownership and possession".

"I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated June 3, 2010 as well as your payment by cheque," she said. "I trust you are aware of the historical value of this work and will ensure its placement in an environment that befits its stature," she added.

The sources said prior to it, party leader Milind Deora had written to Kapoor on the issue and had addressed him as "dear Rana uncle". The letter was written on May 1, 2010. "I was very impressed to hear about all the work that Yes Bank is doing in art space and was particularly impressed by your office at Nehru Centre," it said.

Referring to the issue of painting and Kapoor's desire to purchase it, Deora suggested that he should write to Priyanka Gandhi directly, "clearly outlining your interest". "I am quite certain that she or her family would consider selling the painting only if they know the buyer would keep it safely with the respect it deserves. Being an avid collector of paintings, your/ Yes Bank purchasing it seems to make sense. In any case, I think it is best if you write to Mrs Gandhi stating your interest in purchasing historic painting of Mr Rajiv Gandhi," the letter said.

Earlier, on May 8, 2010, Deora sent an mail to Rana, saying he needed to speak to him when it is good time. Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the government of trying to divert attention from the real issues concerning Yes Bank.

The government, he said, "is trying to divert the attention of the country" and said "sale of a painting 10 years ago by Priyankaji for a cheque amount of Rs two crore duly disclosed in her income tax returns" was being sought to be made an issue. "Stop diversion and befooling people," he said.

BJP's national information and technology in-charge Amit Malviya had on Sunday referred to the sale of painting to Kapoor and made allegations against the Gandhis. "Every financial crime in India has deep link with the Gandhis. Mallya used to send flight upgrade tickets to Sonia Gandhi. Had access to MMS and PC. Is absconding. Rahul inaugurated Nirav Modi's bridal jewellery collection, he defaulted. Rana bought Priyanka Vadra's paintings..." Malviya alleged.

In another tweet on Monday, he alleged that Priyanka Gandhi did not own the painting. "Apparently Priyanka Vadra sold a painting, which she didn't even own, to Rana Kapoor for a whopping two crore rupees... This requires some serious talent!" Malviya said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Maximum Security's trainer among 27 charged by U.S. in global horse racing doping scheme

U.S. prosecutors on Monday said 27 trainers, veterinarians, drug distributors and others have been criminally charged in a wide-ranging scheme to drug horses and cheat bettors in the 100 billion professional horse racing industry. The charg...

NFLPA extends CBA voting deadline to Saturday

Players will have two extra days to vote on the new collective bargaining agreement. The NFL Players Association on Monday moved the deadline for voting on the proposed CBA from 1159 p.m. ET on Thursday to the same time on Saturday.The dead...

Coronavirus: New York launches its own hand sanitizer

New York -- under a state of emergency following a coronavirus outbreak -- on Monday launched its own brand of hand sanitizer, made by jail inmates. Governor Andrew Cuomo said 100,000 gallons of NYS Clean would be produced a week by prisone...

Italy's top sports body calls for suspension of all events until April 3

Italys top sports body on Monday called for all sports events to be blocked until April 3, and asked the government to issue a decree to enforce the measure as the country fights with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe. After a meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020