TDP leader and former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad joins YSRCP

TDP leader and former MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad joined YRSCP on Monday. Prasad resigned from TDP this morning. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed him into his party's fold.

Earlier this morning, Prasad wrote an open letter in which he blamed the TDP leadership of sidelining him after defeat in 2019 Assembly Elections. He further added that his mind was inclined towards YSRCP since the last Assembly session but he did not approach the party. Another TDP leader SA Rehaman, along with his family members and associates, also joined YSRCP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.