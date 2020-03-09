Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man attempts suicide in police station after harassment plaint

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 21:37 IST
Man attempts suicide in police station after harassment plaint

Hyderabad, Mar 9 (PTI): A man attempted self- immolation in a police station after a complaint was lodged alleging that he has been harassing a 14-year-old girl, police said on Monday. The man, in his mid-20s, doused himself with petrol that he had brought with him to the police station and set himself afire, they said.

The police personnel stopped him and rushed him to a hospital for burns, they said. According to a senior police official, the mother of the girl studying eighth standard lodged the complaint.

Upon learning about the complaint, the accused went to the police station and tried to kill himself. The accused and the girl were neighbours in a rented house..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Maximum Security's trainer among 27 charged by U.S. in global horse racing doping scheme

U.S. prosecutors on Monday said 27 trainers, veterinarians, drug distributors and others have been criminally charged in a wide-ranging scheme to drug horses and cheat bettors in the 100 billion professional horse racing industry. The charg...

NFLPA extends CBA voting deadline to Saturday

Players will have two extra days to vote on the new collective bargaining agreement. The NFL Players Association on Monday moved the deadline for voting on the proposed CBA from 1159 p.m. ET on Thursday to the same time on Saturday.The dead...

Coronavirus: New York launches its own hand sanitizer

New York -- under a state of emergency following a coronavirus outbreak -- on Monday launched its own brand of hand sanitizer, made by jail inmates. Governor Andrew Cuomo said 100,000 gallons of NYS Clean would be produced a week by prisone...

Italy's top sports body calls for suspension of all events until April 3

Italys top sports body on Monday called for all sports events to be blocked until April 3, and asked the government to issue a decree to enforce the measure as the country fights with the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe. After a meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020