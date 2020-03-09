Tahir Hussain's brother held in connection with Delhi riots

The Delhi Police on Monday arrested the brother of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi last month, officials said. Hussain's brother Shah Alam was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, they said.

Three other persons have also been arrested for allegedly sheltering Alam, police said. Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday after a court here dismissed his plea seeking to surrender before it in connection with the killing of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the violence in northeast Delhi over the new citizenship..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.