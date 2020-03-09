Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 41 in J-K's Budgam who returned from China, Iran to be quarantined

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar/Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 22:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 22:49 IST
Coronavirus: 41 in J-K's Budgam who returned from China, Iran to be quarantined

Over 40 residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district who have returned from coronavirus-hit Iran and China will be kept in nine isolation wards, an official said on Monday. District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai, said 41 residents of Budgam, in central Kashmir, who arrived from Iran and China will be quarantined at 76-bed facilities established at nine isolation wards in the district.

The DDC said this while chairing a meeting to review preparedness for coronavirus threat. Ganai said while 31 residents have returned from Iran, 10 have come from China.

"They will be admitted to isolation wards for their quarantine to ensure proper care and treatment to infected, if any, to control the spread of the disease to others," he said. The DDC instructed Budgam chief medical officer to establish a control room with a landline phone facility at his office immediately and ensure all quarantine facilities are available and ready for suspected persons.

During the meeting, the DDC was informed that all those who were admitted to quarantine isolation wards in the district have tested negative. Five groups comprising 160 pilgrims from the district are expected to return from various countries in a few days and would also be quarantined. Students who are returning from Iran and China would also be taken to isolation wards for proper check-up, he was informed.

In Jammu, the Yatri Bhawan, which is used as a base camp during the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, has been turned into a quarantine facility with 20 suspected cases presently lodged there, officials said on Monday. Citing the latest figures, the officials said a total of 669 travellers and those who came in contact with the suspected cases have been put under observation in Jammu and Kashmir till date..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds in DC asked to quarantine after exposure in church

Several hundred people are being asked to self-quarantine after potential exposure to the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the nations capital, identified as the rector of prominent Episcopal church. District of Columbia Mayor...

EXCLUSIVE: CBOE VIX index froze at open - exchange official

Trading in options on Wall Streets fear gauge was impossible in the first minutes of Mondays session due to a complete absence of prices from the market makers on whom trading depends, a representative of index operator CBOE Global Markets ...

Threat of coronavirus pandemic now 'very real': WHO

The World Health Organisation warned on Monday there was now a very real threat that the global outbreak of the new deadly coronavirus will become a pandemic, but stressed the virus could still be controlledThe threat of a pandemic has beco...

Soccer-Kane boost for Spurs and England as he resumes training

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has given club and country a major boost after returning to training following a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since Jan. 1. Television footage showed Englands captain training at Tottenhams tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020