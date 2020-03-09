Delhi government begins disinfection drive in buses, metro in wake of COVID-19

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi government has begun disinfection drive in all buses and in the metro. The government has also started displaying advisories at ISBTs and bus depots which talk about the symptoms, mode of transmission of coronavirus and the dos and don'ts.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that they are making sure that all the buses and Delhi metro are being disinfected on a daily basis. "Our government is fully equipped to tackle this crisis of COVID-19. We are taking proactive measures so that it doesn't spread. We are making sure that all the buses and Delhi metro are being disinfected on a daily basis," he said.

According to a press note, a 24x7 control room has been set up at Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) headquarters to deal with queries. "Following four cases which were confirmed in Delhi of the contagious virus, Delhi Government is taking precautionary measures at several levels especially in public transport system. Buses and metros are being cleaned with disinfectants," it added.

Forty three people have been found positive with Coronavirus in the country of which four have been reported from Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.