Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria to scale down budget in face of oil price crash

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 23:34 IST
Nigeria to scale down budget in face of oil price crash

Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, will cut the size of its record 10.6 trillion naira ($34.6 billion) budget for 2020 because of a sharp decline in the price of crude, the finance minister said on Monday. Global oil demand is set to contract this year for the first time in more than a decade as the coronavirus outbreak causes economic activity to stall, the International Energy Agency said on Monday. The downward revision came as oil prices dropped as much as a third after Saudi Arabia launched a bid for market share following the collapse of an output pact with Russia.

Crude oil sales make up around 90% of foreign exchange earnings in Nigeria. The 2020 budget, passed in December, was calculated assuming crude production of 2.18 million barrels a day at a price of $57 per barrel. Benchmark Brent crude futures were down about 20% at slightly above $36 a barrel at 1722 GMT.

"There will be reduced revenue on the budget and it will mean cutting the size of the budget," finance minister Zainab Ahmed told reporters at the presidential offices in the capital, Abuja, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. She added that she would be part of a committee, also including the minister of state for petroleum, the head of state oil company NNPC and the central bank governor, that would determine the size of the budget cut in the coming days.

The minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, said Nigeria would increase its oil output, which stands at around 2 million barrels per day, but did not specify by how much. Nigeria is still struggling to shake off a 2016 recession, which was caused by the oil price collapse of late 2014, with economic growth currently at around 2%.

The West African country, which has deep trade ties with China, has already felt the impact of the coronavirus due to disrupted supply chains. Mathias Hindar, a sub-Saharan Africa analyst at consultancy Falanx Assynt, said persistently low oil prices would put pressure on the country's "rapidly diminishing" foreign currency reserves and restrict funds for capital projects.

"We could see the government's ability to protect the naira diminish, which could subsequently cause significant rises to inflation rates," he said. ($1 = 306.0000 naira)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chineses' skins

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Israel to require quarantine for anyone coming into the country

Israel will require all citizens who return from abroad to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, a measure aides said would go into force immediately...

Astros RHP Verlander doubts Opening Day availability

Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander sounds like a longshot for Opening Day after being diagnosed with a strained muscle in his back. Verlanders self-assessment on Monday afternoon was it will probably take a miracle for him to be on the...

Madrid region to close all schools over coronavirus concerns - report

All schools in the region of Madrid are to be shut over coronavirus concerns, Spains Cadena Ser radio reported on Monday.The radio station said the closure would affect some 1.2 million students and would last for 15 days.With some 469 conf...

Ethiopia Airlines crash report focuses on Boeing's faulty systems

Ethiopian investigators singled out faulty systems on a Boeing 737 MAX plane in an interim report on last years Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, piling pressure on the U.S. jetmaker on the eve of the disasters anniversary.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020