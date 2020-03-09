COVID19: 26 Umrah pilgrims from Tamil Nadu stranded in Saudi Arabia
Twenty-six members of Muslim community from Tamil Nadu, who had gone for Umrah pilgrimage, are stranded in Saudi Arabia as their return flight to India was cancelled amid the outbreak of coronavirus, said Abu Baker, Haj committee chairman, on Monday.
Twenty-six members of Muslim community from Tamil Nadu, who had gone for Umrah pilgrimage, are stranded in Saudi Arabia as their return flight to India was cancelled amid the outbreak of coronavirus, said Abu Baker, Haj committee chairman, on Monday.
"As the return flight from Saudi Arabia to India was canceled, 26 Muslims from Tamil Nadu are stranded," he said.
There have been coronavirus positive cases in both Saudi Arabia and India. The number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 44. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Tamil Nadu
- India
- Muslims
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia prepares 25 hospitals to handle coronavirus cases -health ministry
Saudi Arabia to fine people up to $133,000 for hiding health details on entry
Saudi Arabia closes Riyadh boulevard, winter wonderland over coronavirus fears
Saudi Arabia to hike oil output above 10 mln bpd in April after OPEC+ deal collapse
Health News Roundup: Saudi Arabia locks down Qatif region; Coronavirus may force Americans to avoid crowds and more