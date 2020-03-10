Left Menu
Buddhists monks offer special prayers in Bodh Gaya for eradication of coronavirus

Thousands of Buddhists monks gathered under the holy Bodhi tree here on Monday and offered special prayers for the eradication of deadly coronavirus.

  • Bodh Gaya (Bihar)
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 06:41 IST
  • Created: 10-03-2020 06:41 IST
Buddhist monks offering prayers in Bodh Gaya, Bihar on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of Buddhists monks gathered under the holy Bodhi tree here on Monday and offered special prayers for the eradication of deadly coronavirus. "Today is a very special day, the full moon day in the Buddhist calendar. On this auspicious occasion, the Mahakaruna Foundation and Mahabudh international meditation centre have organised global prayers for the eradication of coronavirus," organiser Huizhong Yang told reporters.

He said that thousands of Buddhist monks, nuns and other people gathered here and offered special prayers for the well being of the public at large. "Medical science and technology are trying their best to control the spread of coronavirus. But there are certain things beyond medical technology. We need prayers. Where science fails, spirituality is successful," Yang said.

This comes as several cases of the deadly COVID-19, a new virus of the coronavirus family, have spread in various countries across the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

