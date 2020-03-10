Left Menu
As Pune couple test positive for COVID-19, Mayor says don't panic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 11:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 11:01 IST
As Pune couple test positive for COVID-19, Mayor says don't panic

A day after a couple tested positive for novel coronavirus infection in Pune, city Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on Tuesday appealed to people not to panic and said the civic body is all prepared to handle the situation. Mohol asked people not to celebrate Holi at the places where a large gathering is expected.

"We all should take utmost care and avoid going to the crowded places," he said. The couple, who had returned from Dubai, became first the first case of COVID-19 from Maharashtra.

The couple is currently admitted at the civic-run Naidu Hospital here and authorities are trying to locate the people who came into contact with them since they returned from Dubai on March 1.

