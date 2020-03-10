Petrol bomb hurled at Hindu Munnani office in Coimbatore

A petrol bomb was hurled at the Hindu Munnani office here by some unidentified people, sparking tension in the city. The incident comes days after two mosques in the city were targeted in suspected retaliation for the attack on a Hindu Munnani functionary here.

The matter came to light after the staff, who opened the office at 10 AM noticed broken pieces of a bottle that contained a molotov cocktail, police said. On information, senior police officials, including DCP (Law and Order), Balaji Saravanan rushed to the spot and held an inquiry.

Police are also verifying the surveillance cameras in the vicinity to get a clue about the miscreants, with fingerprint experts pressed into service, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

