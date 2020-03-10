Two labourers electrocuted in Haryana

Two persons were electrocuted in Ugala village of this district on Tuesday when an iron ladder they were carrying came in contact with an overhead electric cable, police said

The two persons were engaged in painting a building at the village located on the Sadhora–Shahbad highway when the incident occurred, they said. The two persons, Ramesh and Satish, were rushed to M M Medical College at Mulana with serious burn injuries where they died, police said. A case has been registered in this regard and the matter was being probed, police said.

