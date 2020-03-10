SHO suspended for dereliction over handling of case related to attack on four men in Bikaner

The SHO of Nokha police station here has been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty in handling the case related to an attack on four men in the area, officials said on Tuesday. The victims were travelling in a car when they were intercepted on a road right behind the police station by a group of seven or eight persons on Sunday. The attackers doused the vehicle with petrol and set it on fire with the occupants still inside.

Two people sustained major burn injuries and were admitted to hospital, where the condition of one of them was said to be critical. SHO Bhagwan Sahay Meena was suspended after Shanti Lal (30) succumbed to injuries on Monday, the officials added.

"Primary inquiry found the SHO guilty of dereliction in duty therefore the SHO was suspended late last night," Bikaner SP Pradeep Mohan Sharma said on Tuesday. A few people have been rounded up and are being interrogated, additional SP Sunil Kumar said..

