Rain, thunderstorm likely in UP for next three days

Rain and thunderstorm are likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next three days, the meteorological department here said on Tuesday

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over the state on Wednesday, it said. Parts of the state may witness rain and thundershower on Wednesday and Thursday, the weatherman said.

