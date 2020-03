BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Partnership With Formula 1

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH FORMULA 1

* ANNOUNCED A LONG TERM GLOBAL SPONSORSHIP WITH FORMULA 1, CONNECTING COMPANY TO A WORLDWIDE AUDIENCE OF 500 MILLION RACING FANS * AGREEMENT MARKS THE COMPANY’S FIRST GLOBAL SPONSORSHIP OF A MAJOR SPORTING EVENT

* SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENT FEATURES ARAMCO CORPORATE TRACKSIDE BRANDING AND GRANTS ARAMCO TITLE RIGHTS TO MAJOR FORMULA 1 RACES IN 2020 Further company coverage:

