'Hola Mohalla' festival celebrations underway at Sri Anandpur Sahib

The three-day-long 'Hola Mohalla' festival is underway in the district.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh early this morning tweeted: "Warm wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #HolaMahalla. Our Guru, Sri Gobind Singh Ji envisioned Hola Mahalla to demonstrate martial skills of Sikhs. It's a proud celebration for all of us."

It is an occasion for the Sikhs to demonstrate their martial art and other military sports. There is wrestling, martial arts, mock sword fights, acrobatic military exercises, and turban tying which is then followed by music and poetry competition. (ANI)

