Haryana: Two killed, 7 injured in clash over Holi rituals

Two people were killed and seven injured in a clash over Holi rituals between two families at Bawani Khera in Haryana's Bhiwani district, a police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the two families were performing 'Holika Dahan', a ritual connected with the festival, the police official from Bawani Khera said over the phone. He said an argument had broken out between the two families over some ritual, leading to the clash. Both groups attacked each other with sticks, resulting in injuries to a 50-year-old woman and 28-year-old man. The police official said both injured died at the hospital. "The deceased belonged to one of the two families. Seven people from both sides were also injured," he said. A case has been registered and investigation is on, the police official said.

