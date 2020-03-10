Two more persons test positive for coronavirus in

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from enjoying the benefits of development....
Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....
Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address women-specific healthcare challenges such as endome...
5G promises to offer larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....
Denmark will temporarily postpone payment deadlines of tax and VAT for Danish companies to help industries struggling from the impact of the coronavirus, the Danish finance minister Nicolai Wammen said on Tuesday.With these initiatives we c...
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Justise Winslow are expected to return within a week, the Memphis Grizzlies said Tuesday. First-round pick Brandon Clarke isnt on the same schedule but is progressing well in his recovery and is expected to return this...
Corrects name in 9th paragraph By Ban BarkawiLONDON, March 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Londons only HIV hospital that was made famous by Princess Diana could close by the end of this month due to a lack of funding, according to the char...
The owner of Greek league leaders Olympiakos on Tuesday said he had coronavirus, two days before a Europa League clash with Wolves that is to be held behind closed doors. Vangelis Marinakis, who is also the owner of English second-tier club...