Subdued Holi celebrations in Pink City amid corona scare

The coronavirus scare visibly stemmed Holi celebrations at several places here in the Pink City with people preferring to avoid public gathering and crowd. Amid subdued celebrations, people smeared natural colours and gulal on each others' faces in neighbourhood but avoided joining large groups and venturing out beyond their colonies.

"Only last year people took to streets and celebrated Holi with no holds barred, but there was no replication of last year's scene anywhere in our neighbourhood due to coronavirus scare," said Prakhar Medatwal, a resident of Natanion ka Rasta in the old city area. Youngsters and some revellers, however, were seen moving around in groups at some places. The state government had issued advisory to people to stay away from crowds and from Chinese products on the festival amid the coronavirus outbreak. With an Italian couple testing positive for coronavirus in the state last week, people were alert and preferred to be safe while celebrating the festival.

“We are celebrating Holi but in simple way instead of going all out on streets this time. In view of coronavirus, we have also cancelled a gathering of our friends which we used to do every Holi," said Rajesh Pareek, a city-based advocate..

