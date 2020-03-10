Left Menu
Holi in Mumbai: Over 4,600 people held for traffic offences

  Mumbai
  Updated: 10-03-2020 18:55 IST
Holi celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday may have been subdued due to the novel coronavirus threat but police personnel manning the metropolis' streets and CCTV cameras keeping a hawk eye managed to catch over 4,600 thousand traffic offenders, including 336 for drunk driving. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Madhukar Pandey said 1,285 people were caught for speed violation, 286 for riding triple-seat, 2,656 for riding without helmets, while 336 were nabbed for drunk driving.

In all, 4612 people were held for traffic offences in the metropolis between late Monday night and 5pm Tuesday, police said. "Those who were caught for drunk driving have had their licences seized. They will be produced in court on Wednesday for further action," JCP Pandey informed.

An official said several thousand CCTV cameras set up along the roads and at traffic junctions played a key role in nabbing offenders as well as enforcing discipline on the ground. The CCTVs were particularly handy in nabbing speeding motorists as well as two-wheeler riders without helmets, he said.

The highest number of drunk driving cases were in DN Nagar in the western suburb of Andheri at 36, while the eastern suburb of Chembur came second with 27, officials said. Malad in the north of the metropolis topped the list for those caught riding without helmets at 252, while Worli in the island city saw the maximum 26 people caught for riding triple-seat, they said..

