COVID-19 scare: Over 1,000 people identified for observation in Karnataka

With the outbreak of coronavirus, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that over 1,000 people in the state have been identified for observation.

"So far, 1048 people have been identified for observation. Out of which 446 samples have been sent for testing. 389 samples have tested negative. Four samples have tested positive," Chief Minister Yediyurappa told reporters.

Earlier today, Health Minister B Sriramulu said that family members of those who tested positive for COVID-19 have been isolated and their health is being monitored. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.