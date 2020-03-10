Thane duo promise house in govt scheme, dupe man of Rs 10 lakh

A man and woman were booked in Thane city for allegedly duping a person of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of getting him a house at a discount under the government's Basic Service for Urban Poor (BSUP) scheme, police said on Tuesday. Accused Saurabh Vartak and Krishna Das have not been arrested as yet, a Chitalsar police station official said.

"As per the complainant, who is a BEST conductor, the cheating took place between March and June last year. The duo promised him a house under BSUP scheme from Thane Municipal Corporation at a discount and took Rs 10 lakh," he said. "When the complainant realised he was not going to get a house under the scheme, he demanded his money back but the duo gave him a cheque of Rs 5 lakh which bounced. He then filed a police complaint," the official added..

