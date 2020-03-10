Coronavirus: Airlines operating on international sector to ensure availability of self-declaration forms, says DGCA

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday stated that all airlines operating on the international sector are advised again to ensure availability of sufficient number of self-declaration forms and get them filled before disembarkation. In a circular issued to all the airlines, DGCA said that it has come to the knowledge that some airlines are not ensuring the availability of self-declaration forms leading to long queues at arrival points.

"This has been viewed very seriously by this office. All airlines operating on the international sector, therefore, are advised again to ensure the availability of a sufficient number of self-declaration form(s) as specified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and get them filled in duplicate before disembarkation," the civil aviation watchdog said. "All airlines shall also ensure an in-flight announcement in flights coming to India in this regard," it added.

DGCA directed all airlines to strictly adhere to the instructions and intimate action taken in the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

