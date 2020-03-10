Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assistant labour commissioner reported missing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:04 IST
Assistant labour commissioner reported missing

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI):An Assistant Commissioner of Labour (ACL) working in Khammam district of Telangana has reportedly gone missing even as media reports claimed he was found killed in a forest area of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district over a financial matter. However, a senior police official said on Tuesday that it (killing) is not yet confirmed.

The official said based on a complaint filed by Anand Reddy's brother on March 8 acase of missing was registered and four special teams were working on it and some suspects were being examined. "His (Anand's) brother, a Forest Beat Officer, filed the complaint on March 8 with the police stating that since March 7 his brother has been missing, so case of missing was registered and investigation taken up and four special parties were formed to trace him out," Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder told PTI over phone.

"We are examining a few suspects and that (process) is underway. Once the details are confirmed then we will let the media know," he said. Asked on media reports that the Labour official wasfound murdered, the senior police official clarified saying, "unless we see and find the body we cannot confirm".

"Teams have already gone to suspected places. Once we will unravel everything we will inform the matter to the media," he said.

Meanwhile, a relative of Anand Reddy told TV channels that he (Anand) had informed him that one Pradeep Reddy owed him around Rs 70 lakh - Rs 80 lakh and Pradeep had asked Anand to come to Bhupalpally and he went there. "Anand said Pradeep had told him he will hand over the amount or will show a plot," the relative said adding however, later Anand's phone was found switched off and the whereabouts of Pradeep were also not known..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus can be mild, say patients, but fear of passing it on weighs heavy

Coronavirus did not compare with 45-year-old Dane Jakob Tage Ramlyngs worst bouts of flu. It was mild. His greatest concern was not passing it on. The journalist, who was isolated in Copenhagen away from his family until he was declared vir...

Myanmar army blocks bid to slash parliamentary power base

Myanmars military on Tuesday quashed proposals in parliament that would mean its MPs relinquish power, in a vote pitting the armed forces in open opposition against Aung San Suu Kyi as elections loom. The vote was the climax of a year of fi...

Spain's La Liga football behind closed doors for two weeks due to virus

Spains La Liga confirmed on Tuesday that first and second division football matches will be staged behind closed doors for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The measures follow the decision of the Spanish High Council of S...

Naval sailor volunters for test after co-passenger in train is

A Navy sailorsubmitted himself for novel coronavirus testing as a precautionary measure after he was informed a co-passenger of him in a train from Lucknow has been isolated for suspected COVID-19 symptoms, a Defence spokesman said here on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020