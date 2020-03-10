Assistant labour commissioner reported missing

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI):An Assistant Commissioner of Labour (ACL) working in Khammam district of Telangana has reportedly gone missing even as media reports claimed he was found killed in a forest area of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district over a financial matter. However, a senior police official said on Tuesday that it (killing) is not yet confirmed.

The official said based on a complaint filed by Anand Reddy's brother on March 8 acase of missing was registered and four special teams were working on it and some suspects were being examined. "His (Anand's) brother, a Forest Beat Officer, filed the complaint on March 8 with the police stating that since March 7 his brother has been missing, so case of missing was registered and investigation taken up and four special parties were formed to trace him out," Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder told PTI over phone.

"We are examining a few suspects and that (process) is underway. Once the details are confirmed then we will let the media know," he said. Asked on media reports that the Labour official wasfound murdered, the senior police official clarified saying, "unless we see and find the body we cannot confirm".

"Teams have already gone to suspected places. Once we will unravel everything we will inform the matter to the media," he said.

Meanwhile, a relative of Anand Reddy told TV channels that he (Anand) had informed him that one Pradeep Reddy owed him around Rs 70 lakh - Rs 80 lakh and Pradeep had asked Anand to come to Bhupalpally and he went there. "Anand said Pradeep had told him he will hand over the amount or will show a plot," the relative said adding however, later Anand's phone was found switched off and the whereabouts of Pradeep were also not known..

