UP: One killed, 11 injured in clash during Holi celebrations

One person was killed and 11 injured in a clash over a trivial issue during the Holi celebrations in Kadipur village under the Kaptanganj police station area on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, police said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Suryabhan Nishad. Police said though village elders tried to pacify both sides led by Ajay Sonekar and Ajay Nishad, they clashed with iron rods, resulting in the death of Suryabhan and injuries to 11 others

Five of the injured were admitted to a local hospital while others were being treated at the local level. Senior Police officials, including SP Triveni Singh, reached the village and the situation is under control, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.