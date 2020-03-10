Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 drown, 3 killed in road accident after Holi celebrations in Odisha

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 20:58 IST
10 drown, 3 killed in road accident after Holi celebrations in Odisha

At least 10 people drowned while bathing and three were killed in a road accident after Holi celebrations in Odisha on Tuesday, police said. Two more people, who were swept away while taking bath in the Mahanadi river in Cuttack and in Budalibandh Dam in Balasore district, were yet to be traced, they said.

Separately, at least 12 people were injured in a group clash during Holi celebrations in the Athagarh area of Cuttack district, the police said. Giving details of the drowning cases, the police said three youths drowned at Kenduguda dam in Gunupur in Rayagada district, while two school boys died while bathing in the river Kathjodi near Cuttack following Holi celebrations.

A man drowned in a pond at Aul in Kendrapara district, a woman drowned in Puri canal at Balianta near Bhubaneswar. A youth was swept away in the Mahendra Tanaya river at Parlakhenmundi in Gajapati district and died, while another died in Indravati dam in Nabarangpur district, police said.

In a similar incident in the Salepur area of Cuttack district, a man drowned in the Chitrotpala river following Holi celebrations. The police said three persons were killed in a road accident while returning home after attending a Holi feast at Kaimati Chhak in Dhenkanal district. The motorcycle they were riding dashed against a roadside tree and the three were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, police said.

The deceased were identified as Shubra Saswat Routray from Rameswarapur area under Town Police limits, Dharmananda Dehuri from Kaimati and Kailash Sahu from Achhanda village. In the clash in Cuttack district, at least 12 people were injured. The clash during Holi celebrations was triggered by an altercation over rash driving. All the injured have been hospitalised, the police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

UK probes purchase of London mansion by ex-Kazakh president's grandson

Britains National Crime Agency NCA has asked a grandson of the former president of Kazakhstan to explain where he got the money from to buy a multi-million pound mansion in one of north Londons most expensive roads.The house, in The Bishops...

Olympic-bound Vikas, Simranjit enter final of Asian Qualifiers; Mary Kom, Amit end with bronze

A resolute Vikas Krishan 69kg and Simranjit Kaur 60kg advanced to the final with impressive victories but the legendary M C Mary Kom 51kg and world number one Amit Panghal 52kg signed off with bronze medals at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers h...

Coronavirus cases climb to 14 in Kerala,8 fresh cases reported

With two more people testing postive for coronavirus in Kerala on Tuesday, the total number of infected people now under treatment touched 14, as the state government decided to impose severe restrictions, including closure of educational i...

Panthers re-sign QB Allen to one-year deal

Quarterback Kyle Allen signed a one-year extension with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the deal is worth 585,000.The exclusive-rights free agen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020