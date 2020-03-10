Holi: Man drowns in Thane, teen girl dies in Palghar mishap

A 32-year-old construction worker from Kalyan in Thane district drowned in a creek while celebrating Holi, police said. Deceased Surinder Vikramsingh, who works at a construction site in Maharal village, was part of a group of five people who ventured into a creek for a swim in the afternoon, Kalyan taluka police sub inspector Bajrang Rajput said. Vikramsingh's body has been fished out, he added.

In another incident, 18-year-old Kajal Kale died after she fell off a motorcycle in Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district, police said. "Kajal and Akshay Pawar (24) were on a motorcycle when it skidded and hit a metal barricade on Amabadi Bridge at around 3pm, killing her on the spot and severely injuring the man. Their families had come to Manickpur to celebrate Holi," a Valiv police station official said..

