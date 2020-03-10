Delhi top cop greets police personnel on Holi

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday inspected the deployment of the force across the national capital and greeted them on the occasion of Holi, officials said. According to a statement, Shrivastava met members of the Aman committee in northeast district where the riots broke out last month and extended Holi greetings. He appreciated their efforts in establishing peace with the coordination of police.

Apart from this, several senior officers, including DCPs of different districts, met their officers and distributed sweets among police personnel on duty. More than 170 traffic pickets were put up to check rash and dangerous driving. A large number of policewomen were deployed in several parts of the national capital. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed subdued celebrations due to the threat of coronavirus.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stayed away from the Holi celebrations this year. He had earlier said that he would not play Holi this year due to the coronavirus threat and last month's riots in northeast Delhi that claimed 53 lives. "Happy Holi. Please take care of yourself while playing Holi. Please protect yourself from coronavirus," the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi..

