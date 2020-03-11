Bihar man killed in Kolkata after objecting to public drinking

A 35-year-old person from Bihar was killed after a group of men allegedly assaulted him in the Sovabazar area when he protested against drinking in public, police said on Wednesday. The accused persons also made lewd comments at women passers-by to which the man objected, they said.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Monday around 8.30 pm. The exact number of people involved will be ascertained after examining CCTV footage of the area, a police officer said.

Pramod Shaw was found lying on a footpath in Aurobindo Sarani, he said, adding, the man was declared brought-dead when taken to the RG Kar Hospital. The Bihar resident had recently arrived in the city in search of employment, the officer said.

"Shaw fell unconscious after he was roughed up by the group... A local person informed the police," he said. Investigation into the incident is underway, police said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police arrested 656 people for disorderly conduct and booked 336 bikers for violating traffic norms on Monday during Dol celebrations, another officer said. On Tuesday, the day of Holi, police held 428 people for disorderly conduct and booked five bikers for flouting traffic rules, he said.

Around 407 litres of liquor was seized from the possession of the arrested persons during the two days, police added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.