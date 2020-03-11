Two youth held with heroin in HP's Hamirpur

Two youth were arrested after seizing 103.36 grams of heroin from their possession in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, police said on Wednesday

Rahul Sharma (26), a resident of Haritalyanger village, and Aditya Parkash (21) from Matyal village, both in Bilaspur district, were caught with the contraband when their car was searched during checking at Badahar Chowk in Hamirpur, police added

Further investigation is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

