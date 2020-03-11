Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sujanpur Tira Holi festival concludes in HP's Hamirpur

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamirpur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 13:53 IST
Sujanpur Tira Holi festival concludes in HP's Hamirpur

The famous Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district of the state has a unique identity, Himachal Pradesh Transport and Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur has said. Participating on the concluding day of the four-day festival on Tuesday, he said, "The Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira is a unique example of Maharaja Sansar Chand's artistic ability, broad outlook and good relations between the king and the subjects." Sansar Chand was a famous Rajput ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Kangra in the 18th century. He is remembered as a patron of the arts and the Kangra school of Pahari paintings, which are largely done in miniature forms.

After the event, the minister took part in a grand 'Shobha Yatra' taken out in the city following which he offered prayers at the local Murli Manohar temple. On the occasion, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner and Holi Mahotsav Committee Chairman Harikesh Meena said all efforts were made by the committee to make the festival more attractive this year.

Local artists and painters from across the state were provided a platform to showcase their talent during the festival..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Britain fires with both barrels: emergency rate cut and budget boost

The Bank of England slashed interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and announced support for bank lending just hours before the unveiling of a budget splurge designed to stave off a recession triggered by the coronavirus out...

India Open 2020 Tournament may take place behind closed doors

The India Open 2020 badminton tournament, which is scheduled to take place from March 24 to March 29 at New Delhi, maybe played without spectators due to coronavirus scare. The Badminton World Federation BWF and Badminton Association of Ind...

Thailand restricts visitor visas to limit virus spread

Thailand will temporarily suspend issuing visas on arrival to visitors from 19 countries and territories, including China, to contain the spread of the coronavirus, its interior minister said on Wednesday.The suspensions were the latest mea...

Erdogan says Turkey to keep border open for migrants until EU fulfills deal

Turkey will keep its border open for migrants trying to travel to Europe until the European Union meets Ankaras expectations over a 2016 migration deal with the bloc, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.In a speech to lawmakers from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020