Sujanpur Tira Holi festival concludes in HP's Hamirpur

The famous Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district of the state has a unique identity, Himachal Pradesh Transport and Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur has said. Participating on the concluding day of the four-day festival on Tuesday, he said, "The Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira is a unique example of Maharaja Sansar Chand's artistic ability, broad outlook and good relations between the king and the subjects." Sansar Chand was a famous Rajput ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Kangra in the 18th century. He is remembered as a patron of the arts and the Kangra school of Pahari paintings, which are largely done in miniature forms.

After the event, the minister took part in a grand 'Shobha Yatra' taken out in the city following which he offered prayers at the local Murli Manohar temple. On the occasion, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner and Holi Mahotsav Committee Chairman Harikesh Meena said all efforts were made by the committee to make the festival more attractive this year.

Local artists and painters from across the state were provided a platform to showcase their talent during the festival..

