Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 fresh confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, tally jumps to 60

With 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped to 60, the government said on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 14:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 14:35 IST
10 fresh confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, tally jumps to 60
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped to 60, the government said on Wednesday. Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens while the remaining 16 are Italian tourists in India.

Six of the eight new cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi according to the ministry of health and family welfare. Earlier today Rajasthan state government official confirmed that an 85-year-old man from Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, tested positive for coronavirus.

Five people have so far tested positive in Delhi and nine from Uttar Pradesh, the health ministry said. Of the 12 cases reported from Kerala so far, six of them confirmed on Tuesday. These include 3 patients who have been discharged last month.

Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each. Karnataka has reported four positive Covid-19 cases so far while Maharashtra and Ladakh have reported two positive cases each of the deadly virus so far.

Coronavirus which originated in Wuhan city of China has now spread to more than 90 countries and has killed over 3300 people worldwide. Countries like South Korea and Italy have recorded the maximum number of cases of the deadly virus besides China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Suspension of 7 Cong members in LS revoked

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a motion to revoke the suspension of seven Congress members with immediate effect. The seven Congress members-- Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behanan and Gurjee...

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

Belgium has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus strain that is sweeping the globe, health officials said Wednesday. Maggie De Block, health minister in the caretaker federal government, said the victim was 90 years old.The m...

Adani Enterprises wins Rs 1,546-cr proj from NHAI

Adani Enterprises Ltd AEL on Wednesday said it has won a Rs 1,546-crore project from National Highways Authority of India NHAI for building a stretch of NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The project will be undertaken und...

JD(U) students' wing leader shot dead in Patna on Holi night

A leader of the students wing of the ruling JDU was shot dead here, allegedly by an associate who took exception to non-inclusion of his name in a poster put up for Holi festivities, police said on Wednesday. According to Deputy Superintend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020