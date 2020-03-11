10 fresh confirmed COVID-19 cases in India, tally jumps to 60

With 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped to 60, the government said on Wednesday. Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens while the remaining 16 are Italian tourists in India.

Six of the eight new cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi according to the ministry of health and family welfare. Earlier today Rajasthan state government official confirmed that an 85-year-old man from Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, tested positive for coronavirus.

Five people have so far tested positive in Delhi and nine from Uttar Pradesh, the health ministry said. Of the 12 cases reported from Kerala so far, six of them confirmed on Tuesday. These include 3 patients who have been discharged last month.

Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab have reported one case each. Karnataka has reported four positive Covid-19 cases so far while Maharashtra and Ladakh have reported two positive cases each of the deadly virus so far.

Coronavirus which originated in Wuhan city of China has now spread to more than 90 countries and has killed over 3300 people worldwide. Countries like South Korea and Italy have recorded the maximum number of cases of the deadly virus besides China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

