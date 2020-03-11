Woman with suspected naxal link detained in TN

A woman was detained here on Wednesday for suspected links with naxals in neighbouring Karnataka. Based on a tip-off, Q branch police waited near Anaikatti bus stop, where Srimathi of Chickmagalur in Karnataka boarded the bus to the city, police said.

They then followed the bus in a jeep and nabbed Srimathi and another woman near a checkpost. The both were being interrogated, they said..

