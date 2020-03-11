Jamia Islamia opens new reading hall for students

The new reading hall of the Jamia Millia Islamia was opened for students on Wednesday, around three months after the police barged in the campus and allegedly cracked down on students studying in the library. The varsity said the books issue-deposit section and reading halls in the new library building were opened for students.

The police had entered the university campus on December 15 to nab outsiders who were involved in arson and rioting during a protest against the new citizenship law a few metres away from the varsity. The police had entered the new library building and the old reading hall of the library..

