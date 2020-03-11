Left Menu
Development News Edition

Agri-check posts will cease to function in Bengal from Apr 1

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 18:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 18:06 IST
Agri-check posts will cease to function in Bengal from Apr 1

Check posts screening agri- products and perishable food items across West Bengal will cease to function from April 1 to facilitate smooth movement of the commodities within the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday. The government has decided to put in effect a policy that will ensure minimum damage to agri-products and perishable food items and ensure that vehicles are not stuck at check posts for hours, she said.

"We have taken a major decision. There will be no barrier for smooth transportation of agri-products. The 109 check posts, run by 22 regulated agri-market committees, will not function from April 1," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna'. She said the state will lose Rs 200 crore per year in the wake of the decision "but we have taken the initiative in the interest of farmers and the general public." "A total of 650 employees, who were involved in manning these check posts, will be re-employed in kisan mandis nearby," the chief minister said.

To a question, Banerjee said, the move was necessitated in the wake of reports that vehicles are getting stuck at check post for hours. Vehicles transporting agricultural commodities will have to provide a self-declaration about details of the product such as its source, destination and quantity, the chief minister said.

She said the decision to withdraw the check post system, taken at the chief secretary level, will be conveyed to the Agriculture Marketing department and communicated to the block level so that it comes into effect from April 1..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Kerr on target again as Australia earn ticket to Olympics

Australia sealed their place in the Tokyo Olympics womens football tournament on Wednesday as a 2-1 away win over Vietnam completed a 7-1 aggregate victory. Ante Milicics side had all but guaranteed their progress to the finals following a ...

Coronavirus prompts Thunberg to move Friday climate rallies online

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, the founder of the Fridays for Future youth movement, on Wednesday called on fellow climate activists to move their weekly rallies online due to the spreading coronavirus outbreak. A growing number of countries ...

Twin menace trouble for ATK, Chennaiyin

ATK and Chennaiyin FC are chasing their third Hero Indian Super League crown, and leading the charge for the outfits will be two potent strike-forces who have scored a combined 33 goals this season. Incidentally, behind the teams potency in...

Serbia bars indoor gatherings, closes some border crossings to counter coronavirus

Serbia barred all indoor gatherings and said it would close some small border crossings and step up health controls at others to stem the spread of the coronavirus infection. President Aleksandar Vucic said the measures were agreed at a mee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020