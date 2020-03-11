Gopal Rai takes stock of law and order situation in northeast Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday met senior police officers and discussed the law and order situation in northeast Delhi which witnessed the deadly communal riots last month. An official said Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern range) Alok Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast Delhi) Ved Prakash Surya were present in the meeting.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Rai, who is also an MLA from Babarpur in northeast Delhi, said he was getting complaints from different areas that police were arresting those not involved in the violence. "Recently, I spoke to the police commissioner on this issue. We met police officers and requested them to be cautious before making any arrest.

"No innocent person should be arrested based on any provocation or misleading information. If there is any evidence against anyone, police must take strict action," the minister said. Rai said the police assured him that "no wrong action" will be taken and the senior officers will take cognisance of such complaints. The violence in northeast Delh claimed 53 lives and left hundreds injured. PTI BUN SRY.

