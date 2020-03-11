Man attacks Delhi Police ASI who caught him in robbery case, held

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer, who caught him in a robbery case, in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, Deepak, is a resident of Govindpuri. He, along with Mansur Alam, Saurabh and Raj Kumar, had allegedly robbed a shopkeeper of Rs 1 lakh in Govindpuri on September 13 last year, police said.

On Saturday, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Faiyaz Ahmad of Govindpuri police station went to C-Block, Nehru Camp to arrest Deepak, a senior police officer said. When the ASI caught Deepak, the accused attacked him with a dagger on his head, arms and legs, they said.

The ASI took out his service pistol and fired in the air, but the accused fled. The inured officer was sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre and a case of attempt to murder was registered against Deepak, police said. "During investigation, police arrested Deepak from Holi Chowk, Navjeevan Camp," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

After attacking the ASI, Deepak went to Gorakhpur. He travelled in a bus from Gorakhpur to Sunauli at the India-Nepal border. However, he came back to Delhi due to the security presence at the border, the DCP said. The weapon used to attack the ASI was recovered from the possession of the accused, they said..

