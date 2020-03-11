15 Lankan fishermen held by Coast Guard for straying into

Indian waters Rameswaram, Mar 11 (PTI): Fifteen Sri Lankan fishermenwere arrested on Wednesday by Indian Coast Guard personnelwhen they were fishing off the Kanyakumari coast

The Lankan fishermen, who put to sea in two boats, hadstrayed into Indian waters, Coast Guard officals said here

The arrested fishermen along with their boats would behanded over to the Tharumalai police in Thoothukudi districton Thursday, the officials said.

