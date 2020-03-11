Left Menu
Mercury dips after showers in Punjab, Haryana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:38 IST
Most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday received showers, leading to a sharp decline in the mercury, the Meteorological Department said here on Wednesday.        This is the third spell of rains this month in the two states, where the change in weather has triggered fear among farmers about damage to standing crops. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also received rainfall during the day.        The maximum temperature dropped sharply in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh after the showers. It hovered between 20-23 degrees Celsius at most places, two to seven notches below the normal.

Among other places in Punjab and Haryana which received rain included Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala, Bhiwani, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul and Panchkula.      A few days ago, high-velocity winds and heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorm had caused damage to standing crops in parts of Punjab after which the state government had ordered a special ''girdawari'' to assess the losses. The wheat crop is harvested in mid-April.

Damage to crops in an earlier spell of heavy rainfall this month was also reported from Haryana. According to the weatherman, thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty winds with a speed between 40-50 kmph is likely at a few places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday.     Hailstorm is also likely at isolated places in Punjab on Thursday, as per the forecast.    Heavy rainfall is likely in the two states at isolated places..

