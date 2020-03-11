Indian, Afghani man held with Rs 1.3-cr foreign currency at Delhi airport

An Indian and an Afghan national were apprehended by CISF personnel at the IGI Airport here for allegedly carrying about Rs 1.3 crore worth of foreign currency in an illegal manner, officials said on Wednesday. They said passengers Harish Singh and Mohammed Ehsan Rahim (holding an Afghanistan passport) were intercepted on Monday night at the Indira Gandhi International Airport with the currency in their bags.

The foreign currencies included Dirham, Saudi Riyal and Qatari Riyal and the passengers were bound for Dubai on an Air India flight, they said. As the duo could not explain the reason for carrying such high-value currency, they were handed over by the CISF staff to Customs authorities for further investigation, the officials said..

