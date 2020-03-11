Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: Seven drown in boat mishap at Ukai dam reservoir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tapi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:20 IST
Guj: Seven drown in boat mishap at Ukai dam reservoir

As many as seven persons, including four children, drowned when a boat carrying 13 persons capsized in Ukai dam reservoir in south Gujarat's Tapi district, police said on Wednesday. Seven persons were feared drowned in the reservoir on Tuesday evening when a boat capsized due to strong winds near Bhintkhurd village in Uchchhal tehsil, an official said.

Bodies of the deceased, who hailed from Sundarpura village, were fished out in a search operation that continued till Wednesday afternoon, he said. While bodies of two deceased were recovered late on Tuesday, five were fished out on Wednesday, he added.

The victims were returning from a picnic on an islet in Ukai dam when the boat capsized due to strong winds. The last rites of all the deceased, including children in the age group of five to 14 years, were performed at Sundarpura village on Wednesday, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

WHO says uses of word pandemic does not change what we do with virus

The World Health Organizations use of the word pandemic to describe the outbreak of the new coronavirus does not change its response, the head of the WHOs emergencies programme said on Wednesday.Dr Mike Ryan also told a news conference the ...

FACTBOX-Airlines count mounting costs of the coronavirus shock

Airlines across the globe are feeling the pain as travel demand withers because of the coronavirus outbreak. Several have grounded many flights and ditched their financial outlooks. Below is a list of how the worlds biggest airlines have re...

White House, tech industry meet to discuss coronavirus response

White House officials met Wednesday with U.S. technology industry officials to discuss tech-related response efforts to the coronavirus outbreak and ways for government to collaborate with the private sector.U.S. Chief Technology Officer Mi...

Argentina, Colombia to isolate travelers from virus-hit nations

Argentina and Colombia on Wednesday announced that travelers from the countries worst-affected by the new coronavirus would be isolated to protect the wider population. Argentina was the first country in Latin America to register a coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020