Guj: Seven drown in boat mishap at Ukai dam reservoir

As many as seven persons, including four children, drowned when a boat carrying 13 persons capsized in Ukai dam reservoir in south Gujarat's Tapi district, police said on Wednesday. Seven persons were feared drowned in the reservoir on Tuesday evening when a boat capsized due to strong winds near Bhintkhurd village in Uchchhal tehsil, an official said.

Bodies of the deceased, who hailed from Sundarpura village, were fished out in a search operation that continued till Wednesday afternoon, he said. While bodies of two deceased were recovered late on Tuesday, five were fished out on Wednesday, he added.

The victims were returning from a picnic on an islet in Ukai dam when the boat capsized due to strong winds. The last rites of all the deceased, including children in the age group of five to 14 years, were performed at Sundarpura village on Wednesday, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

