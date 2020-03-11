Sino-India border trade at Sherathang suspended: Health secy

The Sino-India border trade at Sherathang near Nathula in Sikkim has been suspended as a measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, a senior official said on Wednesday. Director General-cum-Health secretary P T Bhutia told reporters that not a single case of Covid-19 has been detected in the state so far and adequate measures have been put in place to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

He said the Sino-India border trade at Sherathang trade mart near Nathula has been suspended in view of the coronavirus threat "Not a single case of COVID-19 has been reported in Sikkim so far," Bhutia said. He said the state government is in constant touch with the Centre and daily updates are being shared with regard to the status of coronavirus.

The health secretary urged people to refrain from rumour-mongering through social media or any other medium with regard to Covid-19 and warned that such activities would be dealt with strictly as per law. He emphasised that public gathering of any kind should be avoided to keep oneself safe.

Bhutia said a helpline number '104' has been set up for any assistance with regard to coronavirus disease. The health secretary said the state government has issued certain travel advisories especially with regard to foreign nationals.

Speaking about the ongoing thermal scanning of passengers at the state border check posts in Rangpo, Melli and Rambam, Bhutia said adequate manpower has been deployed to assist health officials for screening of incoming passengers, including tourists. He further said that the state government was contemplating using mechanical thermal scanners at the three check-posts so that more people can be scanned at a time..

