Inter-state arms dealer among 2 arrested by Jammu police, pistol recovered

The Jammu police on Wednesday said it has arrested a notorious inter-state arms smuggler and one of his aides and recovered a country-made pistol from them. The police also recovered three live cartridges and a magazine with the pistol, an official said.

A police party intercepted the duo, including illegal arms dealer Vikas Kumar alais Viky and his aide Kunwar Yogesh, in Bishnah area, he said. They were found in the possession of the weapon, the official said, adding the police also seized their motorcycle, being used for ferrying and supplying arms.

Subsequently an FIR under Arms Act was lodged at Bishnah police station, he said. More arrests are expected during the probe into the case, he said.

PTI AB RAX RAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.